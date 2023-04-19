The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without defenceman Erik Cernak for Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Victor Hedman will be a game-time decision, per head coach Jon Cooper.

Cernak was injured in Game 1 after a hit to the head by Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting, who received a match penalty and will have a hearing on Wednesday for the hit.

Hedman exited his team's 7-3 victory in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

Cooper says Cernak won’t play in Game 2, Hedman a game time decision. #letsgobolts — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) April 19, 2023

Hedman logged 6:35 of ice time in the series opener, while Cernak played 9:27. Cooper did not provide an update on forward Mikey Eysimmont, who also left Game 1 with an injury.

All three players missed Wednesday's practice in Toronto, while winger Tanner Jeannot skated on the third line as he looks to return from an injury suffered during the regular season.

Game 2 will take place on Thursday before the series heads to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4.