30m ago
Lightning D Sergachev fined $5K for slash on Leafs F Bunting
Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for slashing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 1, Maple Leafs 4
Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for slashing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting.
Sergachev was not penalized for the slash in Tampa Bay's 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has five goals and 27 points in 29 games this season, while amassing 24 penalty minutes.
The $5,000 fine was the maximum allowable for Sergachev, who carries a $4.8 million cap hit this season. He will carry cap hit of $8.5 million under his new deal starting next season through 2030-31.