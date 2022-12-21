Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for slashing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting.

Sergachev was not penalized for the slash in Tampa Bay's 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has five goals and 27 points in 29 games this season, while amassing 24 penalty minutes.

The $5,000 fine was the maximum allowable for Sergachev, who carries a $4.8 million cap hit this season. He will carry cap hit of $8.5 million under his new deal starting next season through 2030-31.