Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable amount under the CBA, for kneeing Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano, NHL Player Safety announced on Friday.

Cogliano appeared to be hurt badly following the knee, which occurred in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Lightning, as he was down in the corner and was not able to put weight on his injured leg. He needed help to get off the ice. He left the game briefly but returned shortly after.

Cole was not assessed a penalty on the play. In 48 games this season, Cole has three goals and 14 points.