The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year, $5.33 million deal.

HEEEEERE'S JEANNOT



We have signed restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.665 million.



📝: https://t.co/d71YjRM8S5 pic.twitter.com/gjMAHJ7mcn — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 15, 2023

Jeannot, 25, finished last season with the Lightning after being acquired from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Cal Foote and five draft picks at the 2023 trade deadline.

The 6-foot-2 winger registered six goals, 18 points, and 107 penalty minutes in 76 games last season split between the Lightning and Predators. He did not record a point during the Lightning’s six-game loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first round of the playoffs.

Jeannot was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Predators in April of 2018 and has 35 goals and 66 points in his 172-game career.

The Estevan, Sask., native finished seventh in Calder Trophy voting for the 2021-22 season after registering 24 goals and 41 points in 81 games in his rookie year.