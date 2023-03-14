Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not be in the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the team has announced.

Stamkos exited Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks early after appearing to suffer a leg injury while getting tangled up with forward Joey Anderson along the boards in the first period.

The 33-year-old returned to the Lightning lineup on Sunday and played 17:49 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Overall, Stamkos has played in 67 games this season for Tampa Bay and posted 27 goals and 39 assists.

Tuesday's game against the Devils will be the first time the Lightning captain is out of the lineup this season.