The 2023 NHL trade deadline saw no shortage of draft picks being moved as buyers mortgaged their future for this year's postseason while sellers built up their stockpiles.

The Florida Panthers, who did not make a move at the trade deadline, and their state rival Tampa Bay Lightning are at the bottom of the list when it comes to draft picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts.

Both Florida teams are without a first-rounder in the next three drafts, with the Panthers owning four total picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts and the Lightning owning just three.

The Lightning dipped heavily into their future draft capital at last year's deadline, moving their first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 to acquire Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks. Tampa Bay emptied the cupboards further ahead of the 2023 deadline, moving five draft picks, including their 2024 first-rounder, to acquire Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators.

The Panthers largely drained their stockpile over the course of four months in 2022. The team traded first-round picks at the deadline last season to the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens to load up for their playoff run with pending unrestricted free agents Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot. The team then moved their 2025 first-rounder to the Calgary Flames in July as part of the blockbuster deal that brought Matthew Tkachuk to the Sunshine State. Florida, who exited the postseason in the first round last year, are currently outside the playoff picture this season.

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins dipped further into their draft capital ahead of the deadline, sending a first-round pick to their Atlantic rival Detroit Red Wings to acquire Tyler Bertuzzi. The Bruins had previously dealt their 2023 first-rounder to the Washington Capitals in that deal that saw them acquire Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. Boston has three total picks in the first three rounds of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 drafts, but do own a first-rounder unlike the two Florida teams.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the most active teams in the weeks ahead of the deadline, but were able to recoup draft capital last week after making big moves earlier on. The Maple Leafs moved their first-round picks in both 2023 and 2025, along with four other selections, in their moves to add Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues, as well as Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty from the Chicago Blackhawks. General manager Kyle Dubas, however, was then able to acquire the Bruins' 2023 first-round round pick in the deal that sent defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals, with Toronto also receiving Erik Gustafsson in that trade.

The Ottawa Senators turned into buyers last week, trading three picks including their 2023 first (top-five protected) to the Arizona Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun. The Senators still have their first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 and a total of five picks in the top 96 of the next three drafts.

The Buffalo Sabres also boosted their roster at the deadline, sending a second-round pick to Minnesota as part of their package to acquire Jordan Greenway. Buffalo still has three first-round picks over the next three drafts and a total of 10 selections in the first three rounds.

Unlike the their division rivals in the wild-card race, the Red Wings were clear sellers at the deadline, moving out Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek, Jakub Vrana and Oskar Sundqvist. The Red Wings moved into the lead in draft capital over the next three years with five first-round picks among their 13 total in the top 96.

The Canadiens had a quiet deadline, but still own five first-rounders as well in their 11 top-96 selections over the next three drafts.



Atlantic Division Draft Capital - Next Three Drafts Team 1st-Rd Picks 2nd-Rd Picks 3rd Picks Total Top 96 picks Detroit Red Wings 5 5 3 13 Montreal Canadiens 5 3 3 11 Buffalo Sabres 3 4 3 10 Ottawa Senators 2 2 1 5 Toronto Maple Leafs 2 0 2 4 Boston Bruins 1 0 2 3 Florida Panthers 0 2 2 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 0 1 2 3

Metropolitan sees buyers, sellers, but draft capital remains

The Metropolitan Division saw the majority of its blockbuster deals come early ahead of the deadline with the New York Islanders adding Bo Horvat, the New York Rangers trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and the New Jersey Devils acquiring Timo Meier.

The Rangers struck again in deadline week, shipping out a conditional second-round pick - which will rise to a first-rounder if New York reaches the Eastern Conference Final this season - and a third-round pick to acquire Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks, with the Arizona Coyotes retaining salary to broker the move. The Rangers, though, continue own three first-round picks, barring the pick in the Kane trade upgrading, in the next three drafts and six selections in the top 96 overall.

The New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils sit at the bottom of the division in terms of draft capital, with both teams owning two first-round picks in the next three drafts and six selections in the first three rounds overall.

The lottery-bound Columbus Blue Jackets added a first-round pick their stockpile last week in the deal that sent Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo to the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus and the Philadelphia Flyers are the only teams in the division with four first-round picks, while the Blue Jackets have the edge with 12 picks in the top 96 over the next three years to the Flyers' nine.

The Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins all still own three first-round picks over the next three drafts, with Washington leading the group with 11 picks overall in the top 96.



Metropolitan Draft Capital - Next Three Drafts Team 1st-Rd Picks 2nd-Rd Picks 3rd Picks Total Top 96 picks Columbus Blue Jackets 4 3 5 12 Philadelphia Flyers 4 1 4 9 Washington Capitals 3 4 4 11 Carolina Hurricanes 3 4 3 10 Pittsburgh Penguins 3 2 3 8 New York Rangers 3 1 2 6 New York Islanders 2 3 1 6 New Jersey Devils 2 2 2 6

Central Division loaded with picks

After a busy deadline for Central sellers, almost a third of all top-three round draft picks over the next three years are owned by teams in the division.

The Dallas Stars are the only Central Division team with less than three first-round picks in the next three years, while the Chicago Blackhawks lead all NHL clubs with six. The Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, who were both sellers at this year's deadline, have five first-round picks over the next three drafts.

The Arizona Coyotes have four first-rounders across the 2023, 2024 and 2025 drafts, but own an NHL-high 22 selections in the top 96 picks over the next three years. The two teams with the next-most are also in the Central with the Blackhawks owning 19 and the Predators at 16.

The Winnipeg Jets, who added to their roster by adding forwards Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov ahead of the deadline, have three first-round picks and seven total selections in the first three rounds of the next three drafts.



Central Division Draft Capital - Next Three Drafts Team 1st-Rd Picks 2nd-Rd Picks 3rd Picks Total Top 96 picks Chicago Blackhawks 6 8 5 19 Nashville Predators 5 6 5 16 St. Louis Blues 5 3 4 12 Arizona Coyotes 4 9 9 22 Minnesota Wild 3 4 1 8 Winnipeg Jets 3 1 3 7 Colorado Avalanche 3 0 1 4 Dallas Stars 2 2 2 6



Oilers at the bottom of Pacific Division in draft capital

After being linked to defencemen throughout the leadup to the deadline, the Edmonton Oilers finally made their move last week, acquiring Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.

The Oilers, who traded their first-round pick this season to the Predators as part of the deal, and the Los Angeles Kings, who moved a first-rounder in their trade for Gavrikov and Korpisalo, are the only teams in the division that are down to two first-rounders of the next three years. The Oilers have a total of five picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts, while the Kings have seven.

The San Jose Sharks are the only team in the division with four first-rounders after the Canucks moved their additional one in the deal for Hronek. The lottery-bound Anaheim Ducks have just a division-high 15 selections in the top 96 of the next three drafts, but just three of those are first-rounders.

The Calgary Flames, who largely stood pat at the deadline, have three first-round picks and eight selections total in the top 96 of the next three drafts. The Vegas Golden Knights also have the same count as the Flames.



Pacific Division Draft Capital - Next three drafts Team 1st-Rd Picks 2nd-Rd Picks 3rd Picks Total Top 96 picks San Jose Sharks 4 4 2 10 Vancouver Canucks 3 1 4 8 Anaheim Ducks 3 6 6 15 Seattle Kraken 3 5 4 12 Calgary Flames 3 3 2 8 Vegas Golden Knights 3 2 3 8 Los Angeles Kings 2 3 2 7 Edmonton Oilers 2 2 1 5

*Charts displayed include picks property of a team barring it landing in the top-10 or any other stipulations