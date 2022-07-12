Jeff Blashill is staying in the Atlantic Division.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the former Detroit Red Wings head coach as the newest member of Jon Cooper's coaching staff on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Blashill had been the bench boss of the Red Wings for the past seven seasons, going 204-261-72 (.447), reaching the postseason in 2016.

Prior to joining the Red Wings, the Sault Ste. Marie, MI native spent three seasons as the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, winning the Calder Cup in 2013.

Blashill joins former NHLers Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler on Cooper's staff with Frantz Jean serving as goaltender coach and Nigel Kirwan and Brian Garlock as video coaches.