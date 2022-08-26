The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenceman Philippe Myers to a one-year, $1.4 million contract extension.

The 25-year-old played in 27 games last season for the Nashville Predators, registering one goal and four points.

An undrafted free agent, he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in September 2015. He was dealt to the Predators last offseason along with Nolan Patrick in exchange for Ryan Ellis.

Myers was acquired by the Lightning, along with forward Grant Mismash, in exchange for defenceman Ryan McDonagh on July 3, 2022.

In 142 career NHL games, the Moncton, N.B., product has seven goals and 33 points.



