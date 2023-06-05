The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenceman Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced on Monday.

We've re-signed defenseman Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.https://t.co/va0JmQg9yI — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 5, 2023

Day, 25, spent last season with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. He played in 63 games and totaled 14 assists with no goals.

He made his NHL debut for the Lightning in the 2021-22 season, when he appeared in two games in late December.

Originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Day has spent the last four season in the Lighting organization.

The native of Leuven, Belgium has appeared in two NHL games in his career, and registered no points. In 223 career AHL games across five seasons, Day has 15 goals and 87 points.