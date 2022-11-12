The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed forward Rudolfs Balcers off of waivers from the Florida Panthers, per sources.

Balcers, 25, was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Friday, after he registered two goals and two assists in 14 games.

He was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, but did not debut in the NHL until 2018, with the Ottawa Senators.

The native of Liepaja, Latvia has played for the Senators, Sharks and Panthers in his five-year NHL career. He has a total of 27 goals and 34 assists in 167 career NHL games.