The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Mikey Eyssimont to a two-year, one-way, $1.6 million deal, the club announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old Eyssimont was a Mar. 1 acquisition from the San Jose Sharks, who had claimed him on waivers from the Winnipeg Jets in January.

A native of Littleton, CO, Eyssimont appeared in a combined 54 games this past season, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists. He had a goal and an assist in three games in the team's first-round playoff defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Originally taken with the 142nd overall selection of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of St. Cloud State by the Los Angeles Kings, Eyssimont made his NHL debut with the Jets in April of 2022.

Eyssimont was in the final year of a two-year, $1.5 million deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.