It was not the start the Toronto Maple Leafs envisioned.

Tampa Bay Lightning fourth-line forward Pierre-Édouard Bellemare scored just 78 seconds into the first period to give his side an early 1-0 lead over the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The goal was assisted by 37-year-old Corey Perry, who picked up three shots in the opening period.

The Bolts weren't done there.

Tampa Bay added to their lead exactly six minutes later when Anthony Cirelli beat Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov to make it 2-0. Then with just three seconds remaining in frame, Nikita Kucherov netted a power-play tally to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Leafs were outshot by the Bolts, 14-10 in the first period.

The Maple Leafs, who are looking to win their first playoff series since 2004, were defeated by the Lightning in seven games last year. Toronto have lost in the first-round of the playoffs for six straight seasons.