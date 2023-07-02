The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Pat Maroon and Max Cajkovic to the Minnesota Wild for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, the team announced Sunday.

The Lightning will retain 20 per cent of Maroon's salary.

We have acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forwards Pat Maroon and Max Cajkovic.https://t.co/47y19vfnkZ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 3, 2023

Maroon, who signed as a free agent with the Lightning in August 2019, registered five goals and nine assists in 80 games this past season.

The 35-year-old has 117 goals and 171 assists in 729 career regular-season contests.

Cajkovic, 22, was drafted by Tampa in the third round in 2019 and has yet to appear in a NHL game.

The Bratislava, Slovakia, native, tallied 10 goals and 17 helpers in 41 games with the Orlando Solar Bears in 2022-23.