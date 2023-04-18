The injuries are piling up for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 as defencemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak as well as forward Mikey Eysimmont have all exited the game with injuries.

Hedman was late coming out for the start of the second period and exited the game shortly after the start of the period with an undisclosed injury.

Cernak was injured on a head hit from Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting 15:40 into the second period. Bunting received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head and was thrown out of the game as he connected with Cernak's head on a play near the Lightning's net. Cernak did not have possession of the puck when the contact happened.

Hedman played 6:35 TOI, Cernak 9:27 TOI and Eysimmont 5:13 TOI before the injuries.

All three players were not on the bench to start the third period with the Lightning down to 10 skaters with a 6-2 lead after two periods.