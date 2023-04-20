Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman took morning skate on Thursday ahead of Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hedman exited his team's 7-3 victory in the second period with an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision for Game 2. Hedman logged 6:35 of ice time in the series opener before exiting.

Hedman has 22 goals and 85 points in 156 playoff games.

Victor Hedman is taking the morning skate before Game 2. pic.twitter.com/QBgFS96qS6 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 20, 2023

Head coach Jon Cooper said forward Tanner Jeannot will likely play in Game 2 after missing the opening game of the series with a leg injury he sustained in the regular season. "There are lots of indications that he will be in," said Cooper. "He's a physical specimen. He's a guy who can make an impact physically. If you asked me if he would be back in this round, no chance. It's pretty impressive he's back.

Jon Cooper says it looks like Tanner Jeannot will be in tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 20, 2023

Jeannot was acquired by the Lightning from the Nashville Predators ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for Cal Foote, a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.