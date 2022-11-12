35m ago
Lightning F Maroon, Capitals F Hathaway fined
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced fines for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon and Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway for their roles in a fight between the two teams on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Maroon was fined $2,702.70, and Hathaway was fined $4,054.05, both the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Each player participated in a fight that broke out as a result of an illegal check by Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Lightning defenceman Cal Foote.
The Capitals went on to win the game by a score of 5-1.