The Tampa Bay Rays' push for the postseason will happen without a key veteran.

Manager Kevin Cash announced Monday that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier will undergo surgery on his hip labrum and miss the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old Kiermaier hasn't played since July 9 and was moved to the 60-day injured list on July 16. At the time, Kiermaier acknowledged that potential surgery could end his season.

“I’m not going to be back anytime soon, so this was the move that needed to be made and I totally understand, agree with it," Kiermaier said of the move to the 60-day IL.

A native of Fort Wayne, IN, Kiermaier was in his 10th big league season, all with the Rays.

The three-time Gold Glover was batting .228 with seven home runs, 22 runs batted in and a .649 OPS in 63 games this season.