Tommy John surgery appears to be in the cards for Jeffrey Springs.

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports the 31-year-old Tampa Bay Rays lefty is expected to undergo the procedure after being placed on the 15-day injured list earlier on Tuesday with what the team called a left-elbow flexor strain.

Topkin notes that the move was largely just a procedural one in order to activate Taj Bradley in time for Tuesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds.

Springs, who signed a four-year, $31.5 million extension over the offseason, left Thursday's victory over the Boston Red Sox just two pitches into his fourth inning of work.

“Obviously, he’s going on the IL with an elbow issue,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Tuesday. “I think in fairness to Jeff, he’s still processing the information that he’s gotten. He met with [ team doctor Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday]. So I think we’re a day or two from him coming up with a decision on what is ideal for him and then a timetable from there.”

Tommy John surgery would likely sideline Springs from 12 to 15 months.

Springs was in his sixth big-league season and third with the Rays. In his three appearances this season, Springs was 2-0 with an earned run average of 0.56 and WHIP of 0.500 over 16.0 innings pitched.