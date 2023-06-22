Rays' McClanahan leaves with apparent injury
Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan left Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning with an apparent injury.
With two outs and a runner on second, Rays manager Kevin Cash and the training staff came out to the mound and had a conversation with McClanahan. The 26-year-old left-hander appeared to plead his case to stay in the game, but ultimately departed after a head shake and a pat on the back from Cash.
Kevin Kelly came into the game in relief for Tampa and got out of the inning, keeping the score at 2-2.
The Rays have not announced a reason for McClanahan's departure.
McClanahan came into Thursday's start as one of the leading candidates for the American Cy Young Award. In 15 outings prior to Thursday, McClanahan is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.