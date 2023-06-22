Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan left Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning with an apparent injury.

With two outs and a runner on second, Rays manager Kevin Cash and the training staff came out to the mound and had a conversation with McClanahan. The 26-year-old left-hander appeared to plead his case to stay in the game, but ultimately departed after a head shake and a pat on the back from Cash.

Kevin Kelly came into the game in relief for Tampa and got out of the inning, keeping the score at 2-2.

The Rays have not announced a reason for McClanahan's departure.

McClanahan came into Thursday's start as one of the leading candidates for the American Cy Young Award. In 15 outings prior to Thursday, McClanahan is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.