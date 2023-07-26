ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Zach Eflin left his start Wednesday against the Miami Marlins after four innings due to left knee discomfort.

Eflin, who signed a $40 million, three-year contract during the offseason that was the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history, was bidding to become the American League's first 12-game winner.

The 29-year-old has a history of knee problems.

Eflin began last season in the Philadelphia Phillies' rotation but made his last start on June 25 and was sidelined by right knee soreness. He returned on Sept. 14 and made seven appearances out of the bullpen with a 1.17 ERA, then had a 3.38 ERA over 10 2/3 innings in 10 postseason relief outings.

Eflin’s 2021 season was cut short by a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that required surgery. He had surgery on both knees in 2016.

Tampa Bay has starting pitchers Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery), Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgey) on the injured list.

___

