Top 50 MLB Free Agents: How will Blue Jays bolster pitching this offseason?

Left-hander Tayler Saucedo has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets, it was announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old spent parts of the previous two seasons with the Blue Jays, pitching to a 5.40 ERA in 28.1 innings spread out over 33 games.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Tayler Saucedo has been claimed off outright waivers by the Mets



🔹 RHP Casey Lawrence has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/eaMpKlTiBt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the team also announced that right-hander Casey Lawrence has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to triple-A Buffalo.

Lawrence, 35, appeared in six games last season for the Jays, posting a 7.50 ERA in 18.0 innings.

It was his second go-around with Toronto, pitching for the team during the 2017 season before being selected off waivers by the Seattle Mariners.