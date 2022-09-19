Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and is questionable to return, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

It's a knee injury for Taylor Lewan and his return is questionable. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022

Lewan, 31, suffered a knee injury on the Titans' first drive and remained down for several moments before leaving for the locker room.

The former first-round pick out of the University of Michigan in the 2014 NFL Draft missed time in recent years with a concussion and a torn ACL.