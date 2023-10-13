Alan Letang will serve as head coach for Team Canada this year's World Juniors, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that Pete Anholt and Brent Seabrook will form the management team for Canada's U20 squad,

Letang, 48, is in his third season as head coach of the OHL's Sarnia Sting, having guided the team to consecutive playoff appearances. His pro hockey career spanned two decades and featured stops in the NHL with the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders as well as in Germany, Austria and Russia.

Anholt is in his ninth season as general manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL.

Seabrook, 38, retired from the NHL after the 2019-20 season. He played 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and helped lead them to three Stanley Cup victories.

Specific roles have not yet been identified for Anholt or Seabrook.