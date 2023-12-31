Just 11 seconds into Team Canada's contest against Germany at the 2024 World Juniors, Conor Geekie was ejected from the game after a check to the head on Germany's Samuel Schindler that resulted in a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

Canada is now down to 11 forwards for the remainder of the game. Geekie had two goals and an assist through the first three games of the tournament.

Germany took a 1-0 lead on the five-minute power play on a goal from Arizona Coyotes prospect Julian Lutz.

Canada is also without forward Matthew Savoie in this game due to an undisclosed injury. Forward Jagger Firkus was added to the 25-man roster on Saturday but is not in today's lineup.