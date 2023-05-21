Team Canada forward Joe Veleno was given a five-game suspension by the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Disciplinary Panel for stomping on the leg of Switzerland's Nino Niederreiter, it was announced Sunday.

The incident occurred at the midway point of the second period during a battle behind the Canadian net where Veleno appears to forcefully step on Niederreiter's foot in order to free the puck.

During the Canada vs. Switzerland game this morning, Joe Veleno stomped on Nino Niederreiter with his skate. pic.twitter.com/k5uWGpaBnP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 20, 2023

Niederreiter went after Veleno in the ensuing scuffle where he was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing. Veleno was not penalized on the play.

Veleno will miss Canada's final round robin game, against Norway, and will miss the rest of the tournament, should Canada qualify that far.

The 6-foot-1 centre plays for the Detroit Red Wings in the National Hockey League and registered nine goals and 20 points in 81 games last season.

Drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 draft, Veleno has 18 goals and 36 points in 152 career games.