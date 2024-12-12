Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp will heat up on Thursday with a game against U Sports All-Stars in Ottawa.

Canada is expected to cut down its roster later this week, with 33 players attending selection camp and only 25 to make the team's tournament roster.

After falling in the quarter-finals to Czechia at the World Juniors in January, Canada has set a competitive tone for selection camp, expressing that none of the returning seven players are guaranteed a spot.

"You can't take it for granted," added Brayden Yager, who had two goals and five points in five games at the 2024 World Juniors. "You gotta earn everything you get.

"Part of the message is we're not building an all-star team. Everybody's got a ton of skill to win this tournament. You've got to have players that can play roles. You can't take it for granted."

Thursday's game will mark the first of two games against the U Sports athletes, with the second coming Friday in what could be the final opportunity for players on the bubble to make their case.

"Their job is to make my job and or our job difficult," head coach Dave Cameron said of the players attending selection camp. "It's a hard team to make … don't take anything for granted."

While the roster for Thursday's game has not been announced, Canada will be without London Knights star and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, as well as Carolina Hurricanes first-round pick Bradly Nadeau, who both appear set to make the team. Cowan is being held out of selection camp as a precaution after taking a being shaken up in his final game with the Knights before camp last week. Nadeau will join the team after selection camp but has already been given his place on the roster after posting five goals and 12 points in in 20 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves this season.

"Real good player playing at the (AHL) level," Cameron said of the 19-year-old winger. "We expect him to be big contributor in this team."

Canada held two practices on Wednesday morning and a scrimmage in evening, getting the first look at potential line combinations after weather conditions pushed back the start of camp by a day.

Canada is focused on capturing gold at the World Juniors for the third time in four years, with the lament of finishing off the podium for first time since 2019 still hanging over them.

"We could have been more competitive," Hockey Canada's senior vice-president of high performance Scott Salmond said earlier this week. "If you want to play, we need skilled guys, we need fast guys, we need competitive guys.

"We want a real Canadian team. We want to have a Canadian identity."

The World Juniors start Boxing Day, when Canada will open with a tough test against Finland in Group A.

