Team Canada is expected to shuffle their lines as they prepare to take on Slovakia in World Juniors action, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Defenceman Riley Kidney and forward Carson Lambos skated Thursday morning and projected to be scratches for the team's second game.

Forward Brennan Othmann and the newly-added defenceman Ethan Del Mastro are poised to draw into the lineup in their spots.

Dylan Garand is expected to start in net Thursday after Sebastian Cossa posted 22 saves in the team's tournament-opening win over Latvia Wednesday.

Canada is looking to improve to 2-0 at the rescheduled tournament on Thursday after picking a 5-2 win over Latvia. The team will have Friday off before returning to the ice Saturday against Czechia.