Team Canada teammates Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey announced their engagement on Friday.

"So…this happened 💍❤️ Best question I ever asked…she said OUI 😍" Poulin captioned an Instagram post announcing their engagement.

Poulin is one of the most decorated players in Canadian hockey history, having represented Canada four times on the Olympic stage.

Stacey is a two-time Olympian, winning silver alongside Poulin at Pyeongchang 2018 and gold at Beijing 2022. Poulin has two additional gold medals from Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

Both women were recently a part of Canada's silver-medal performance at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship.