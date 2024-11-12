WINNIPEG — Team Reid Carruthers has started the search for a new second after Derek Samagalski's decision to step back from the Winnipeg-based rink.

Carruthers, vice Catlin Schneider, Samagalski and lead Connor Njegovan were in their first season together as a foursome. Schneider joined the team last spring after the departure of Brad Jacobs.

Samagalski, 40, made nine appearances at the national men's championship and played with Carruthers for parts of 14 seasons. They won the first two editions (2022, '23) of the PointsBet Invitational together and took the Champions Cup crown in 2016.

In a social media post on Tuesday that confirmed the news, Carruthers said Samagalski was a dedicated teammate and a great friend.

Currently ranked 12th in the world, Team Carruthers will return to the ice at the Red Deer Curling Classic starting Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.