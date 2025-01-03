Following the departure of third Karlee Burgess to Manitoba rival Team Kerri Einarson, Winnipeg's Team Chelsea Carey are no longer qualified for the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay and the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials in Halifax, Curling Canada announced on Friday.

Per Curling Canada rules, at least three players need to return to the team in order to keep a qualification spot.

Based on the 2023-24 Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS), Alberta's Team Selena Sturmay will now get the pre-qualified spot for the Scotties while Team Einarson will get their Trials spot.

Playing for six-time Canadian champion Jennifer Jones, Burgess, alongside front end players in Emily Zacharias and Lauren Lenentine, advanced to the previous two Scotties finals, losing to Team Einarson in 2023 and Team Rachel Homan in 2024.

With Jones retired from four-person curling, two-time Scotties champion Carey took over for the Winnipeg-based rink this season.

Thanks to their strong ranking on the CTRS, Team Carey still pre-qualified for the 2025 Scotties with three of their four players - Burgess, Zacharias and Lenentine - returning to the team. With Burgess now departed, only two players from last year's squad remain.

Team Carey were also qualified for the Olympic Trials after being the highest unqualified team on the CTRS at the end of last season.

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts takes place in Thunder Bay, Ont., from Feb. 14-23. Manitoba's Scotties playdowns are scheduled for Jan. 21-26.