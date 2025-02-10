Team Homan adds legend Jones to coach during Scotties' defence in Thunder Bay

Ottawa's Team Rachel Homan are bringing along some extra fire power to this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts as they look to defend their national championship.

Six-time Scotties champion Jennifer Jones will coach Team Homan at the Canadian women's curling championship which starts Friday in Thunder Bay.

"Jen’s leadership and experience are invaluable; we’re lucky to have her on the bench with us," Team Homan said in a statement. "Plus, we hear her daughter Bella is thrilled to have a Scotties team to cheer for!:

Team Homan said Jones will join the group later in the week due to prior commitments.

The 50-year-old Jones, who also won two world titles and Olympic gold in 2014, retired at the end of last season, dropping the Scotties final to Homan in Calgary.

Homan also defeated Jones in the 2013 Tournament of Hearts final.

Team Homan, ranked first in Canada and the world, are having another historically dominant season, posting a 46-4 record with five event wins.