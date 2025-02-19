Team Homan secures playoff berth, Quebec, Ontario in the hunt at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

THUNDER BAY - Ontario's Danielle Inglis and Quebec's Laurie St-George rose to the top of their pool with victories at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Inglis improved to 5-1 in Pool B with an 8-6 win in an extra end over Manitoba's Kate Cameron. Inglis stole points in the 10th and 11th ends.

St-Georges was 5-2 with an 8-4 doubling of Yukon's Bayly Scoffin.

Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and Nova Scotia's Christina Black were both 4-2 after Einarson beat Black 9-6.

Manitoba's Kaitlyn Lawes was an 8-4 winner over Northwest Territories' Kerry Galusha to get to 4-3. Cameron dropped to 3-3.

Defending champion Rachel Homan had a playoff berth secured at 6-0 heading into a Pool A draw. Alberta's Selena Sturmay and Kayla Skrlik and B.C.'s Corryn Brown chased the defending champions with records of 4-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.