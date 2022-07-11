John Epping will have a new team for the 2022-23 season and it includes a familiar face.

After announcing earlier this off-season that Ryan Fry and Brent Laing would be leaving the team, Epping and longtime teammate Mathew Camm needed to find some replacements to fill out the lineup. On Sunday, the Ontario rink revealed the additions of second Patrick Janssen and lead Scott Chadwick.

Great cottage weekend with the new squad! ☀️🚤

Welcome aboard @scottychadwick as lead!

Welcome (back) @patjanssen15 in the second position!@MatCamm returning as Vice (he’s on Instagram & Twitter now… go give him a follow 😏)

And our skipper @EppingJohn! #newsquad #teamepping pic.twitter.com/W8VQfi1lX2 — Team Epping (@teamepping) July 10, 2022

Epping, Camm and Janssen played together for a number of years, highlighted by a 9-2 round robin performance at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier in Regina. They would go on to lose to Brad Gushue and Brendan Bottcher in the playoffs.

Epping added veteran front enders Laing and Craig Savill after that season, leaving Janssen without a team. The now-35-year-old joined Team Bottcher as an alternate, helping them win the Canadian championship inside the Calgary bubble in 2021. Janssen had full vice duties at the 2022 Brier in Lethbridge after the team cut Darren Moulding.

Chadwick, 31, has one Brier appearance in his career, helping Team Scott McDonald post a 6-5 record in 2019.

Team Epping had a trying 2021-22 season, going 3-5 at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials and missing the Brier.