Team Reid Carruthers has added Catlin Schneider to its lineup at third to fill a vacancy caused by the recent departure of Brad Jacobs.

Carruthers, who moved from fourth to third midway through last season, will go back to throwing last rock for the Winnipeg-based foursome.

Jacobs left the rink last month to fill the vacancy on Brendan Bottcher's team after the players parted ways with the skip.

Catlin Schneider's previous team, which represented B.C. at the Montana's Brier last season, announced it was splitting up last month.

Schneider, 32, joins a Carruthers team that's ranked sixth in Canada and 11th in the world.

The foursome also includes second Derek Samagalski and lead Connor Njegovan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.