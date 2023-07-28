Sudbury's Team Tanner Horgan announced Thursday that they've added a familiar face to the squad as a replacement for the departing Darren Moulding.

Scott Chadwick, who played with Horgan at the 2021 Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon, will serve as the team's lead in 2023-24, joining Tanner Horgan at skip, Jacob Horgan at third and Ian McMillan at second.

Chadwick, a 32-year-old native of Napanee, Ont., played last season with Toronto's Team John Epping and has made three Brier appearances in his career.

Team Horgan needed to fill out the lineup after Moulding, a veteran curler with seven appearances at the Brier, made the decision to step away from competitive curling earlier this month after one season with the rink.

"This decision wasn’t made because of any bad blood or anything like that. I just have been curling so hard for so long," Moulding wrote in a Tweet. "I just need some time to explore what else life has to offer. I love Tanner and the guys and it was an agonizing decision."

At the 2023 Brier in London, Moulding called the game and threw third stones as Team Horgan, representing Northern Ontario, posted a 6-2 record to earn a spot in the playoffs where they lost to Team Brendan Bottcher in the opening round.

McMillan was added earlier this off-season as a replacement for the retiring Colin Hodgson.