Team WNBA, Team USA face off in WNBA All-Star Game on TSN

The WNBA All-Star Game has touched down in Phoenix with the best players in the game set to go head-to-head.

For the second time in league history, Team USA will take on the WNBA All-Stars ahead of the league’s Olympic break. In 2021, the WNBA All-Star team got the edge as they rolled away with the 93-86 win over Team USA, who later went on to win their seventh straight gold medal in Olympic women’s basketball.

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was the MVP of the game, notching 26 points. She returns for the WNBA All-Stars this year and has a star-studded roster around her.

Of the 11 remaining players on the All-Star roster, the Indiana Fever are the most represented with star rookie Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The Connecticut Sun has two with DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones along with Angel Reese (Chicago Sky), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty), Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks), Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) and Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm).

On Team USA, the Las Vegas Aces boast four players in A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray while the All-Star host Mercury have three in Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper. The Liberty have two representatives in Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu with the Minnesota Lynx (Napheesa Collier), Connecticut Sun (Alyssa Thomas) and Seattle Storm (Jewell Loyd) all having one.

Clark and Reese are the only rookies partaking in the game after dominant first halves. With the Fever, Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists (first in the WNBA). She recently set the WNBA record for assists in a game with 19, breaking Courtney Vandersloot’s previous record of 18 she set in 2020. Reese is averaging a double-double with the Sky this season with 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds (second in the WNBA). Reese’s streak of 10 double-doubles is the longest single-season streak in league history.

Not to be upstaged by the newcomers, Wilson put together a first half that has her as the leading contender to pick up her third career MVP trophy. She is leading the WNBA in points (27.2) and rebounds (12) while averaging just over 34 minutes on the floor, the highest mark of her career.

