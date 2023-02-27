Button on what move he'd like to see Pens GM Hextall make before deadline

The NHL's March 3 trade deadline is just days away and as things wind down over the final few days, a number of players continue to be held out for "trade-related reasons."

On Feb. 11, the Arizona Coyotes were the first team to set the trend, announcing they were making defenceman Jakob Chychrun a healthy scratch for "trade-related reasons" for a game against the St. Louis Blues. Chychrun has now been out for the past seven games under the same reasoning and sits as the No. 2 player on TSN's Trade Bait Board.

Ongoing NHL scratches for "trade-related reasons," with the number of games missed so far:



Jakob Chychrun, Arizona (7)

Vladislav Gavrikov, #CBJ (7)

Luke Schenn, #Canucks (3)

Patrick Kane, Chicago (1)

Sam Lafferty, Chicago (1)

Tanner Jeannot, #preds (1) — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 27, 2023

Chychrun is tied for the most games missed due to "trade-related reasons" with Columbus Blue Jackets blueliner Vladislav Gavrikov, who occupies the No. 4 Trade Bait spot. Gavrikov first sat on Feb. 11 and has not played since.

Luke Schenn of the Vancouver Canucks has been scratched three times while Chicago's Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty have each been held out once. Kane currently occupies the top Trade Bait Board spot and a move to the New York Rangers appears close, according to multiple reports. Schenn sits at No. 5 and Lafferty checks in at No. 6.

The Canucks are set to visit the Dallas Stars on Monday, while the Chicago Blackhawks are in Anaheim to face the Ducks.

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Cal Foote and five draft picks. He was scratched for "trade-related reasons" Sunday night against the Coyotes.

