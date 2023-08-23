Teams finalized ahead of Laver Cup tennis tournament in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton and Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo will join Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Team World at the upcoming Laver Cup tennis tournament.

World captain John McEnroe announced the final three members of his six-player team on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 15, is competing in his second consecutive Laver Cup and was the first player picked by McEnroe back in February.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, both from the United States, round out the World squad.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg s named Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz and French veteran Gael Monfils as his two remaining players.

They will team up with No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 8 Andrey Rublev of Russia.

Alternates for both teams will be announced at a later date. The Laver Cup will be held Sept. 22-24 in Vancouver.

