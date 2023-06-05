A club icon is departing Milan.

A day after the announcement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement comes word that technical director Paolo Maldini is also leaving the San Siro.

🚨 AC Milan director Paolo Maldini will leave the club with immediate effect.



It’s over after tense meeting today with club chairman Gerry Cardinale — due to different vision for the future of the club.



Co-director Ricky Massara is also set to leave AC Milan. pic.twitter.com/ayqVhzsRMZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

Fabrizio Romano reports the exit is due to a difference in vision for the future of the club with chairman Gerry Cardinale. Co-director Ricky Massara is also expected to depart the Rossoneri.

Maldini, 54, returned to the club in 2018 and was promoted to technical director in 2019.

A product of the Milan academy, Maldini spent 25 years with the club as a player, making a record 902 appearances across all competitions from 1984 to 2009.

With the club, Maldini won seven Scudetti, a Coppa Italia and five Champions League titles.

Internationally, he was capped 126 times by Italy and appeared at four World Cups.