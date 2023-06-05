Report: Club icon Maldini leaving Milan
A club icon is departing Milan.
A day after the announcement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement comes word that technical director Paolo Maldini is also leaving the San Siro.
Fabrizio Romano reports the exit is due to a difference in vision for the future of the club with chairman Gerry Cardinale. Co-director Ricky Massara is also expected to depart the Rossoneri.
Maldini, 54, returned to the club in 2018 and was promoted to technical director in 2019.
A product of the Milan academy, Maldini spent 25 years with the club as a player, making a record 902 appearances across all competitions from 1984 to 2009.
With the club, Maldini won seven Scudetti, a Coppa Italia and five Champions League titles.
Internationally, he was capped 126 times by Italy and appeared at four World Cups.