Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be on the practice field Thursday on a limited, non-contact basis as he continues to work his way back from concussion protocol, reports the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This comes one day after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is also in concussion protocol, returned to the practice field for Miami.

With Bridgewater and Tagovailoa still in protocol, Skylar Thompson will get the start this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bridgewater took over for an injured Tagovailoa on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals but suffered an injury of his own last week against the New York Jets, forcing Thompson into the game.

The rookie went 19-of-33 with one interception in an eventual 40-17 loss.

In parts of three games under centre this season, Bridgewater is 14-of-26 for 193 yards passing to go along with one touchdown and one interception.

Following their matchup with Minnesota, the Dolphins will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.