Ten things we learned this week in LaLiga

July became August this past week, meaning the start of the new season is so close. As the countdown to the new campaign continues, there were many headlines and news of signings, with the most interesting discussed below.

Fans in Mexico and the USA enjoy the LALIGA Summer Tour

The LALIGA Summer Tour took place this past week in Mexico and the USA, with Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Sevilla FC facing off amongst each other at the Estadio BBVA, Estadio Akron and Oracle Park. It meant fans in Mexico and the USA were able to watch some of the best players of LALIGA EA SPORTS up close.

Sevilla FC win the first derby played outside of Spain

The LALIGA Summer Tour was a success as a whole, and especially so for Sevilla FC. They defeated their city rivals Real Betis 1-0 in the first version of El Gran Derbi played outside Spain, with Youssef En-Nesyri scoring a brilliant volley in stoppage time to win it.

The Trofeo Carranza stays with Cádiz CF

The Trofeo Carranza is one of the most prestigious pre-season trophies in Europe, and has been hosted by Cádiz CF each summer since 1955. This year, Italian side Lecce were the guests and the match went to penalties following a 1-1 draw, with Cádiz CF emerging victorious to keep hold of the famous trophy.

André Silva is back in LALIGA EA SPORTS

Real Sociedad have a new striker, as Portugal international André Silva has signed with the Basque club on loan from RB Leipzig. He has experience of playing in Spain’s top division, having scored nine goals in 27 appearances for Sevilla FC in 2018/19.

Cyle Larin takes his goalscoring ability to RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca have similarly boosted their attack, thanks to the acquisition of Cyle Larin. After participating in the 2022 World Cup, the Canadian spent the second half of last season with Real Valladolid and caught the eye despite the team’s relegation, as he netted eight goals and provided three assists across the second half of the season. Now, he’ll continue playing at LALIGA EA SPORTS level, doing so in the red of RCD Mallorca.

Girona FC find their new striker in Artem Dovbyk

Another club that signed a striker this week was Girona FC, who have brought in Artem Dovbyk to lead the line. The 26-year-old Ukraine international is very highly rated, after scoring an incredible 29 goals in 2022/23 for SK Dnipro-1.

Djibril Sow is Víctor Orta’s first signing

Víctor Orta, Sevilla FC’s new sporting director, has completed his first signing since taking over, bringing in the Swiss central midfielder Djibril Sow. Sow arrives from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League, a competition Sevilla FC have triumphed in seven times, in 2021/22.

Roberto Soldado hangs up his boots

A legend of Spanish football announced his retirement this past week, as Roberto Soldado is hanging up his boots at the age of 38. No player has scored for more different LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs than Soldado, who did so with seven. He netted 129 goals in total in Spain’s top flight, for Real Madrid, CA Osasuna, Getafe CF, Valencia CF, Villarreal CF, Granada CF and Levante UD.

LALIGA GENUINE continues to grow

LALIGA GENUINE, the pioneering football league which is composed of teams consisting of players with intellectual disabilities, continues to grow and added two new teams this past week. Real Racing Club and Racing Club de Ferrol have joined the family, with LALIGA GENUINE now made up of 46 sides.

The countdown to the new LALIGA season continues

The start of the new season is now just around the corner, as LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION will both commence on Friday, August 11th. Excitement is building ahead of opening night, when UD Almería vs Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla FC vs Valencia CF will kickstart the top flight and SD Amorebieta vs Levante UD and Real Valladolid vs Real Sporting will open up the new season in the second tier.