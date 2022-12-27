This past week was the last one before the return of LaLiga Santander. Yet, Spanish clubs were already playing competitive football again because of the Copa del Rey. Details from that cup competition are laid out below, along with the other major storylines from the past week.

LaLiga Santander teams return to action

Ahead of the resumption of the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season, which will return on December 29th, most of the clubs in Spain’s top division were able to experience competitive action this past week in the second round of the Copa del Rey. There were several interesting games and there are 17 top-tier sides still remaining in the competition.

RCD Espanyol and RC Celta will meet in the next round

With 17 LaLiga Santander teams still in the Copa del Rey and with the cup competition having now reached the round of 32, the first duel between two top-tier sides will take place in the next round, with RCD Espanyol and RC Celta being paired together. At this stage, the other 15 LaLiga Santander clubs are all paired with lower league opposition.

A goalscoring debut for Sevilla FC’s Carlos Álvarez

There were several impressive performances during the midweek Copa del Rey action, such as that of Sevilla FC’s Carlos Álvarez. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Sevilla FC academy in the past few years and made his first-team debut in the Andalusian club’s Copa del Rey trip to Torremolinos. He scored the opening goal and caught the eye throughout the 3-0 victory.

17,000 fans turn up for Real Betis training

As Real Betis prepare for the return of LaLiga Santander, when they’ll face Athletic Club, the Andalusian club held an open training session at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Fans were allowed to attend and they did en masse, with 17,000 passing through the gates to show their support to the team.

An award for Vedat Muriqi

RCD Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi has been recognised for his excellent 2022 by the Kosovan Football Federation, being awarded their Player of the Year award. This is the second time the centre-forward has received this prize and he expressed his pride on social media.

Successful surgeries for Tecatito and Marcão

Two of Sevilla FC’s injured players went for minor surgeries in Madrid this past week to help them in their recovery processes. Tecatito and Marcão both went under the knife and these operations were successful, meaning they can both return to action before long.

A new contract for Jaume Domènech

Valencia CF have demonstrated their loyalty towards goalkeeper Jaume Domènech, doing so by extending the injured goalkeeper’s contract with the club until 2024. Domènech, who has been at the club for almost a decade, is currently recovering from an ACL injury, but is now guaranteed a contract for when he returns.

Lucas Robertone commits to UD Almería

Argentine midfielder Lucas Robertone has been one of the best and most consistent performers at UD Almería so far this season, after helping them achieve promotion into LaLiga Santander last campaign. Keen to stay with the club that he joined in 2020, Robertone has agreed to a contract extension until 2028.

Spanish football mourns the passing of 'Txetxu' Rojo

José Francisco Rojo Arroita, better known as 'Txetxu' Rojo, passed away at the age of 75 this past week. He was a legend of Spanish football, playing 17 seasons in LaLiga Santander with Athletic Club and then coaching several clubs during his managerial career, including the Bilbao-based side as well as RC Celta, Real Zaragoza and CA Osasuna.

Real Madrid learn their Club World Cup opponents

As the reigning European champions, Real Madrid will participate in the Club World Cup that’ll take place between February 1st and February 11th 2023. The Spanish side now know that the other participants will be Flamengo of Brazil, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Seattle Sounders of USA, Auckland City of New Zealand and Al Ahly of Egypt.