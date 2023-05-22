Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday.

Anthony last suited up during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Drafted second overall in the stacked 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, Anthony spent eight seasons with the organization before being dealt to the New York Knicks during the 2010-11 season. After seven years with the Knicks, he would go on to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers.

During his 19-year career, Anthony averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 1,260 games played.