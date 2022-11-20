Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, Tennessee confirmed on Sunday

The 24-year-old senior quarterback incurred the injury during the Vols' 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night.

A native of Greensboro, NC, Hooker was instrumental in helping Josh Heupel's Volunteers team return to prominence and a No. 1 ranking earlier in the season.

Hooker, a transfer from Virginia Tech in 2021, appeared in 11 games this season, throwing for 3,135 yards on 229-for-329 passing with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He added another 430 yards on the ground with five TDs.

Hooker is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off of the board at next spring's NFL Draft.

The Vols finish off their regular season on Saturday against Vanderbilt.