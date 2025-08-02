TORONTO - Alex Michelsen of the United States reached the quarterfinals of the men's National Bank Open in Toronto with a straight sets win over countryman Learner Tien.

The 26th-seeded Michelsen swept Tien 6-3, 6-3 in their fourth-round match in the Masters 1000 tennis tournament.

Michelsen continued to roll after ousting third seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy from the tournament in a three-set win earlier in the week.

Top seed Alexander Sverev of Germany was scheduled to face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the featured match at night.

Eighth-seed Casper Ruud of Norway versus Karen Khachanov of Russia was underway at Sobeys Stadium.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was the last man standing in men's singles, but the Canadian was eliminated in a straight sets loss to second seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in the third round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2025.