MONTREAL — Sebastian Korda of the United States and Australia's Alexei Popyrin have advanced to the men's singles semifinals with a pair of upsets at the National Bank Open.

Korda, ranked 18th in the world, defeated tournament No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Sunday at IGA Stadium.

The 62nd-ranked Popyrin toppled No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Korda and Popyrin are scheduled to meet in the semifinals later Sunday night at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia took on Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the other semifinal.

The tournament is behind schedule after remnants of tropical storm Debby rained out the entire session Friday.

