GENEVA (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is set to return from his ankle injury at the Geneva Open this month.

Tournament organizers announced Wednesday they had given the 36-year-old Murray a wild-card entry for the clay-court event that starts May 18.

Murray damaged ligaments in his left ankle during a match at the Miami Open last month. He opted against surgery.

The former No. 1 has only played sparingly since having hip surgery in 2018 and has said he will probably retire after this summer. He is a two-time Wimbledon and Olympic champion and is hoping to compete for Britain again at the Paris Games.

The Geneva Open is a key warmup event for the French Open, where Murray is a former finalist but has only played once since reaching the 2017 semifinals.

