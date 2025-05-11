ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down against Sofia Kenin to advance at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Kenin, the No. 31-seeded American, won the first set of the third round match in Rome 6-3, but Sabalenka powered back to take the next two sets by the same score.

U.S. Open champion Sabalenka will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

No. 4-ranked Coco Gauff won in straight sets against Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3.

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu went a set down against Veronika Kudermetova, but bounced back to take the match 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 and advance.

On the men's side on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz was playing Laslo Djere and defending champion Alexander Zverev was playing Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas.

