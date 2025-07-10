LONDON (AP) — As if there were any doubt whether Aryna Sabalenka's loss in the Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday brought to mind her loss in the French Open final — and its aftermath — a month ago, she made it quite clear right away.

“Are you guys waiting for something? You’re not going to see a ‘Roland-Garros press conference,’” the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka said when she arrived for her question-and-answer session with reporters after being eliminated by Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Centre Court, “so anyone who was waiting for that, you can leave right now.”

It was delivered as a punch line, knowing full well that the three-time Grand Slam champion was widely criticized for her words following a three-set loss to Coco Gauff with the trophy at stake in Paris.

There was plenty of online venom directed Sabalenka's way.

So much so, that Sabalenka first wrote a private apology to Gauff, then offered a public mea culpa, before the two patched things up by posting TikTok and Instagram videos together right before the start of competition at the All England Club.

“I just don’t want to face that hate again,” Sabalenka said Thursday. “We're all people. We all can lose control over our emotions. It’s absolutely normal. Every time when I was really that close in that match today to completely lose it and start — I don’t know — yelling, screaming, smashing the rackets, I keep reminding myself that’s not an option.”

After praising Anisimova — an American seeded 13th who will play in her first major final on Saturday against Iga Swiatek — as “the better player,” Sabalenka spoke about the feelings she experiences following a setback.

“The first moment (is) always the worst one, because every time you compete at that tournament, and you get to the last stages, you think that you’re getting close to your dream,” said the 27-year-old from Belarus. “Then you lose the match, and you feel like, ‘OK, this is the end.’”

Sabalenka was hoping to become the first woman in a decade to reach four major finals in a row after winning the U.S. Open last year, then finishing as the runner-up at the Australian Open and French Open in 2025.

She also was trying to get to her first title match at Wimbledon.

So used to overpowering opponents, Sabalenka ran into someone who hits as big a ball as she does.

“She was more brave today,” Sabalenka said. “Maybe when I was just trying to stay in the point, she was going for all. She was playing more aggressive.”

There were other things about Anisimova that Sabalenka acknowledged were irritating.

During one exchange, for example, Anisimova let out a shout before a point was over, and Sabalenka thought it was a premature celebration.

“I was, like, I mean, ‘That’s a bit too early.’ Then she kind of (angered me), saying that, oh, that’s what she does all the time," Sabalenka said. “I was grateful that she actually said that," because it helped bring out more fight.

Asked about that moment, Anisimova said: “I wasn’t celebrating. It was just a long grunt, I guess. I don’t really know what was the deal there, to be honest, because I didn’t feel like it was that interfering. But I tried to not do it again.”

During another point, Anisimova benefited from the ball trickling over the tape of the net and, instead of the usual “Sorry, not sorry” gesture players often use by raising a hand when that happens, seemed to be celebrating.

“I was like, ‘You don’t want to say sorry?’ She just wanted, I guess, badly to win this match,” Sabalenka said. “If she doesn’t feel like saying sorry — she barely got that point and she didn’t feel like saying sorry for that tricky situation? — that’s on her.”

As for what comes next for Sabalenka?

“I never give up,” she said, “and I’m going to come back stronger, for sure.”

___

