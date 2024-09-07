Aryna Sabalenka had it all working Saturday in Flushing Meadows, as she beat Jessica Pegula (7-5, 7-5) in straight sets to claim her first career U.S. Open singles title.

The 26-year-old native of Belarus completed her ascension at the U.S. Open that started in 2021, when she finished a semifinalist. A semifinal finish in 2022 was followed by a loss in the finals last year before she finally claimed the crown this year.

It is the third Grand Slam title for Sabelanka, who won the Australian Open each of the past two years.

Sabalenka also won the 2019 U.S. Open doubles title alongside Germany's Elise Mertens.

More to come.